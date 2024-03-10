The 96th Academy Awards became an unforgettable night for Robert Downey Jr., who after a career full of iconic roles and memorable performances finally obtained recognition from the Academy by winning the award for best supporting actor for the film 'Oppenheimer'. This achievement not only enshrines an extraordinary career, but also represents a crowning moment in the life of one of Hollywood's most beloved and respected artists.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar 2024: why did Robert Downey Jr. call Cillian Murphy an “anomaly” a month before the awards?

How many Oscars does Robert Downey Jr. have?

With time and a career full of success, Robert Downey Jr. is establishing himself as an iconic figure of contemporary cinema. This American actor has taken on memorable lead roles and has demonstrated his ability to deliver high-quality performances in supporting roles. A clear example of this is seen in 'Oppenheimer', a film in which – despite the fact that Cillian Murphy is positioned as a favorite to be the best actor at the Oscars – Downey Jr. has managed to stand out and obtain a nomination for best supporting actor.

This category turns out to be as prominent as that of best lead actor at the Oscars ceremony and shows that it is not overshadowed at all. In that sense, Downey Jr. has just won the coveted golden statuette for the first time. These are Robert Downey Jr.'s nominations for the Oscars.

Best Actor (1993) – 'Chaplin'

Best Supporting Actor (2008) – 'Tropic Thunder'

Best Supporting Actor (2024) – 'Oppenheimer'

YOU CAN SEE: Could Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man return to the MCU? This is Marvel's blunt response

Who is Robert Downey Jr.?

Robert Downey Jr. is a prominent American actor known for his versatility and charisma on the big screen. Born on April 4, 1965 in Manhattan, New York, Downey comes from a family linked to cinema; His father, Robert Downey Sr., is a renowned filmmaker, and his mother, Elsie Ann Downey, was also involved in acting.

Robert Downey Jr. Movies

Downey began his acting career at a young age and gained early recognition with films such as 'Less Than Zero' and 'Chaplin,' for which he received an Oscar nomination. However, his career faced multiple ups and downs due to legal and addiction issues.

Despite these challenges, Downey achieved an impressive rise in Hollywood, particularly with his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with 'Iron Man' in 2008. This character made him one of the biggest stars. beloved and profitable Hollywood.

In addition to his work in the Marvel franchise, Downey has demonstrated his acting range in films such as 'Tropic Thunder', for which he was nominated for an Oscar in the best supporting actor category, and in the 'Sherlock Holmes' film series. .

Throughout his career, Downey has been praised for his wit, his deep emotionality, and his ability to bring a unique energy to each of his roles. Recently, he just won his first Oscar for best supporting actor for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'.

#Robert #Downey #wins #Oscar #supporting #actor #39Oppenheimer39