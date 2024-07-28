It’s official: Robert Downey Jr. to Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsdaycoming to theaters in May 2026, but not in the role of Iron Man / Tony Stark, but rather in that of Doctor Doom.

The sensational announcement concluded Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with a bang, literally: the face that started the MCU will be the one to somehow save it, or at least that’s the mission that Downey Jr. has set himself: “New mask, same task,” he wrote on Instagram.

The reveal itself took place in a way that surprised everyone: several people wearing cloaks and Doom masks came onto the stage, but suddenly one of them stepped forward, revealed his face and it was, in fact, the cinematic Tony Stark.

The actor will also be back together with The Russo Brothersdirectors of the last two Avengers chapters and again behind the camera for the aforementioned Avengers: Doomsday, due out as mentioned in May 2026, and for Avengers: Secret Wars, due out in May 2027.