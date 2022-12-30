the farewell toIron Man Of Robert Downey Jr. is undoubtedly one of the saddest scenes in the cinematic universe Marvel, in the role of the philanthropist scientist, the actor immediately managed to demonstrate all his charisma by capturing the heart of every single fan of the franchise. Now that the multiverse has been introduced to the film series, the return of some seemingly lost characters is no longer such a remote possibility and, according to a well-known leaker on Twitterthe actor could soon return to wearing the most famous armor of the universe of superheroes.

MyTimeToShineHallo is the nickname used by the well-known insider who lately doesn’t seem to be wrong about the Marvel universe, according to him the official return of Robert Downey Jr. will be in Secret Wars; we know that the film will involve numerous heroes of the franchise who have already appeared in different sagas and the return of our favorite billionaire becomes quite likely at this point.

Following the Secret Wars it seems that the actor could also reappear for a cameo in Armor Wars; the film is based on a narrative arc particularly linked to the character of Iron Man, for which also in this case the presence of him is likely. Robert Downey Jr. is certainly among the most beloved actors of the original cast of avengerssurely the fans can only rejoice for his eventual return.