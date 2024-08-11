In reality, however, Robert Downey Jr. will have the opportunity to be Tony Stark again only it won’t be in the movies.

Marvel surprised everyone recently when he revealed that the famous actor Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously he wouldn’t do it as his previous character, Iron Man given how his story ended, but in the guise of a new (for the film saga, that is) villain: Doctor Doom.

Iron Man in the new Disney attraction

Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role as Tony Stark in a new Disney attraction called Stark Flight Lab. “With the newly announced Stark Flight Lab, you’ll sit in a two-person pod and deploy into a test station,” reads the official description for Stark Flight Lab. “Then a robotic arm will grab your pod and begin spinning you around in a simulated flight.” The attraction will star Iron Man, which is obviously not tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe narrative.

The Stark Flight Lab attraction does not yet have a start date. While it’s unclear exactly when it will arrive, Disney has announced that construction is scheduled to begin next year.

Disney also revealed that a second attraction, Avengers Infinity Defensewhich will allow guests to travel to iconic locations from the Marvel Universe to stop a new threat to the multiverse: King Thanos.

Finally, we remind you that Robert Downey Jr. has imposed some conditions for his return to Marvel, in addition to the large sum of money he will earn.