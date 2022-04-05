According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr. he would be involved in the filming of two spin-off series of Sherlock Holmes. The actor has already been the protagonist of two films in which he played the English detective, and now that his adventure as Iron Man seems definitively over he seems ready to return to Baker Street.

According to the report, the actor is collaborating with HBO Max for two streaming series set in the Sherlock Holmes universe. There are currently no statements from the actor regarding his return as one of his most successful characters, but apparently both series would still be in the very early stages of development. Another thing that, unfortunately, is not yet known, is whether these series will in a certain sense be interconnected, which would be quite interesting and tantalizing for the birth, in a certain sense, of a “Shelrockverse” by Robert Downey Jr. Intriguing, sure, but for now just a fantasygiven the lack of more specific information.

The films that saw the actor make the fortune of the investigator, e Jude Law as Doctor Watson, are clearly inspired – like many other works – by the writings of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Currently there are only two films belonging to this genre, the first released in 2009 (which grossed over $ 524 million at the world box office), and its much darker sequel, Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows, released in 2011. and that has exceeded the first of about twenty million dollars.

The third film of this genre has not yet seen the light, but it is already in the works, again with the two iconic actors, and which sees Dexter Fletcher as director, who will replace Guy Ritchie who had dealt with the first two films (clearly not for demerits).