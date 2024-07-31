The return of Robert Downey Jr. is leaving many unanswered questions in the MCU, in this article we will try to answer them all until Marvel Studios makes an official statement.

We all believed that when Tony Stark sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos and save the universe It also meant the end of Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU, but we couldn’t have been more wrong.

On July 27, 2024, during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr will make a triumphant return to the MCUHowever, beyond whether this move was right or wrong, fans are very confused about this return, as it leaves many questions unanswered, such as: What will happen to Kang the Conqueror? Is RDJ playing Tony Stark or Victor Von Doom? What will happen in Avengers Doomsday and Secret WarsThese questions will be answered in this article.

Unanswered questions left by Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU

Who is Robert Downey Jr. playing? A variant of Tony Stark or Victor Von Doom?

Even before Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed at San Diego Comic Con to be Dr. Doom in the MCU, there were already rumors about this, however, these pointed to Marvel continuing with its multiversal theme bringing back the Iron Man actor as a variant of Tony Stark, who for unknown reasons would turn evil and become the iconic villain of the Fantastic Four.

As crazy as this idea may seem, fans weren’t hallucinating, as there is a story from the “What If” comic series, which presents us with a very interesting plot, where Dr. Doom and Iron Man unintentionally exchanged bodies as well as objectives, causing Tony Stark to take the path of evil and Victor Von Doom to take the path of heroism.

Source: Marvel Comics

The truth is that this theory sounded quite far-fetched and terrible, luckily for us it was confirmed that Robert Downey Jr will be playing Victor Von Doom in the next films and not a variant of Tony Stark, so that means that this is simply another casting to play the famous villain. A smart move on Marvel’s part to revive that hype that was slightly disappearing after Avengers Endgame.

What will happen to Kang the Conqueror? Is Dr. Doom his replacement?

Kang the Conqueror, played by actor Jonathan Majors, was supposed to be the big villain of Phase 5 of the MCU, as they had been trying to introduce and develop the character who would unleash the multiversal war of the Multiverse Saga for over 3 years and several projects.

However, despite this long process, this did not happen, as the actor was fired from one day to the next by Marvel Studios and currently it seems that he will be replaced by Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom, as the fifth installment of the Avengers was previously called Avengers: Kang Dynasty Now it became Avengers: Doomsdaymeaning Kang was replaced.

There are two explanations for Jonathan Majors’ dismissal: the first is that Marvel wanted to disassociate itself from the strong allegations of assault and harassment that surfaced against the actor in 2023, and second, that fans simply didn’t love what they saw of the character, especially after antagonizing him in the huge flop that was Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania; so the writers were not in the least bit happy to have a villain that nobody wants starring in the Avengers’ big return to the big screen.

On July 31, 2024, an interview conducted by TMZ with Jonathan Majors regarding his firing and the news of his replacement came to light. The Kang actor confirmed that Dr. Doom has indeed arrived to replace him, however he has no idea how Marvel will manage to do so.

“Yes, it breaks my heart. Of course, I love Kang but Dr. Doom is evil.“Jonathan Majors said sadly.

In the interview, TMZ pointed out that Robert Downey Jr. before arriving at Marvel Studios, also had a history of legal problems, these related to drug use and bad behavior, which did not prevent him from becoming the biggest star a few years later. After hearing this, the actor commented:I think it’s only fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been received with patience, curiosity and love and is being allowed to work his art and be creative at that level.”.

“I didn’t really understand it” said Jonathan Majors talking about how they let Robert Downey Jr. take the role despite his legal problems.

Finally, the actor spoke about whether he would like to play Kang the Conqueror again in the future, expressing that he would love to if Marvel and the fans wanted it. Unfortunately for him, we doubt that will ever happen with his current legal situation.

“Of course! Of course! I love him. I love Kang; if that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s move on. Of course.“i” expressed Johnatan Major about his practically impossible return as Kang the Conqueror.

When and where will we see Robert Downey Jr as Dr. Doom for the first time?

Again, we have little information about this, Marvel Studios confirmed that we will see at least 2 more times the character in the next two Avengers films: Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars. However, it is hard for fans to believe that the villain will simply appear out of nowhere in the new Avengers movie without having been introduced beforehand.

Many theories point to the fact that we will see Robert Downey Jr in the post-credits scene of Fantastic 4: First Stepsbecause this villain is originally from the comics of this group of superheroes and shares quite a bit of origin story with them.

At the moment none of this is confirmed and we will have to wait to see if it is true until July 25, 2025, when it comes out. Fantastic 4: First Steps in all the cinemas of the world.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait a while to answer these questions, probably until more information is revealed or until the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday; which will be released on May 1, 2026 in theaters around the world; or who knows, maybe even earlier with the release of Fantastic 4 on July 25, 2025.

Let’s hope everything goes well with the explanation that Marvel Studios comes up with for the spontaneous departure of Kang the Conqueror, especially after Loki unleashed a multiversal war that was supposedly inevitable. If I were to give the studio advice, it would be to use the resource that they applied in the series ““Lost”: that everything related to the villain in the end was just an ugly dream… that or that the truck to get to the sacred timeline was very expensive…

Tell us, what do you think about Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU? Do you think we'll see him in Fantastic Four: First Steps? Would you like to see Kang back someday?