Actor Robert Downey Jr. to play villain Doctor Doom in new Avengers

American actor, producer and musician Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a villain. This is written by Variety.

The artist will appear as Doctor Doom in the films “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”. The films will be directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo. The script will be written by Stephen McFeely, who has already worked on films of the cinematic universe.

The premiere of the new “Avengers” is expected in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

Earlier, Robert Downey Jr. announced his readiness to return to the role of Tony Stark.