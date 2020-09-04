American actor Robert Downey Jr. finally leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He stated this in a podcast SmartLess…

During the conversation, the host asked the actor what stage his projects with the studio were at. Downey Jr. replied that his collaboration with Marvel was over.

Before that, there was information in the media that the 55-year-old actor might return to the role of Iron Man in Black Widow. The film is scheduled to premiere in November 2020 and starring Scarlett Johansson.

Previously, Empire magazine named the greatest movie heroes in history. First place went to Indiana Jones, second to Ellen Ripley from Alien, and third to Iron Man from Marvel.