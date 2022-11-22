Something that caught the attention of show business was the new look that Robert Downey Jr. is having for series HBO, The SympathizerWell, literally, the Iron Man actor completely shaved his head. In the last photos, the fans have mentioned that with the withdrawal of the interpreter from the world of Marvelnow he could leave with the competition of DC to contrast.

Specifically, they are talking that their next character could be neither more nor less than lex luthor, since he carries with him that jovial aspect as well as with touches of a villain. And this is not only thought by a fan on the networks, but by many who are enthusiastic about the idea. especially now Henry cavill is returning to the franchise Superman.

Here some opinions:

Oliver Queen and Lex Luthor pic.twitter.com/50aAaXQnZH — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) November 20, 2022

Oliver Queen and Lex Luthor

Bald actors = Lex Luthor Nah man they should cast Jeff Bezos he is perfect for the role then the internet would shit their pants fr https://t.co/CfieVQfib5 — Aj005 (@Ajay005RB) November 21, 2022

Bald Actors = Lex Luthor No man, they should cast Jeff Bezos, he’s perfect for the part, then the internet would shit its pants.

Robert Downey Jr’s new bald look has fans comparing him to Jeff Bezos and Lex Luthor https://t.co/4UTz4jDfzu — Sumedh Athawale (@sumedhathawale0) November 22, 2022

Robert Downey Jr’s new bald look has fans comparing him to Jeff Bezos and Lex Luthor

Would you like to see @RobertDowneyJr as the new Lex Luthor of the DCEU? @JamesGunn what do you think?

But seriously. The internet would shit its pants if RDJ was the DCU’s new Lex Luthor pic.twitter.com/9x5RGupSc6 —Chris Killian (@chriskillian) November 21, 2022

But, seriously. The Internet Would Shit Its Pants If RDJ Was The DCU’s New Lex Luthor

For now, it has not been confirmed if Robert Downey Jr. He’s going back to superhero movies.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt I would like to see Robert back in the spotlight, and the best thing is that he was a character completely contrary to what Tony Stark was. And that would be the case of Lex Luthor, a millionaire businessman, but who uses his finances for evil.