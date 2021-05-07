Robert Downey Jr. is going through a difficult time. The Marvel actor sadly communicated the death of his assistant Jimmy Rich due to a car accident that happened last May 5.

Through a heartfelt message on Instagram, the famous artist expressed his regret and said goodbye to one of his closest friends and who helped him overcome his addictions.

“This is not news, this is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident yesterday at 8:00 p.m. He was my brother, my right hand man, my children’s uncle, and he was loved by all who experienced his unique character. ”, Reads the first part of the dedication.

Robert Downey Jr. released the publication along with a series of photographs of the former member of his technical team. In addition, he dedicated a few lines to all the relatives, including his close relatives and friends.

“Our thoughts are with his relatives, friends, colleagues and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported me at every step of my recovery, life and career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family and the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent. May peace be with you ”.

Robert Downey Jr.

The millions of followers joined his mourning and expressed support for him upon hearing the sad news. Some of his fellow Avengers also left him a message on the Instagram post.

Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk in the MCU, wrote: “A tragedy, a great man. I’ve known him almost as much as you have, Robert. “

