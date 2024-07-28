As expected, Marvel celebrated its return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con with a series of rather interesting announcements. Among new information from Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four: First StepsMarvel Studios boss Kevin Feige not only confirmed the official name of the next Avengers movie, but has revealed that Robert Downey Jr. will play Doctor Doom.

That’s right, after finishing his career as Iron Man in the MCU, Marvel has confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. will be playing Doctor Doom in at least one project. This means we’ll be seeing the beloved actor in a new role in the next Avengers movie. Here’s what Downye Jr. had to say about it:

“New mask, same task. What can I say?”

For its part, it has been confirmed that Avengers 5which previously bore the name of Avengers: The Kang Dynastyhas been officially renamed Avengers: Doomsdayand will be released in May 2026. Followed by this, Avengers: Secret Wars will be available in May 2027. After multiple rumors, it has been confirmed that the Russo brothers, who also directed Avengers Infinity War and Endgamewill take the reins of these two projects.

At the moment there are many doubts about the return of Robert Downey Jr. The most likely thing is that this is a variant of Doctor Doom completely removed from the 616 universe of the MCU, or even a variant of Tony Stark who opted for the path of evil. With two years of distance between now and this project, There is plenty of time for the writers to come up with a good story that honors one of the most beloved sagas in comics.

Remember, Avengers: Doomsday It will hit theaters in May 2026, and will be available in May 2027. Avengers: Secret Wars. In related topics, new details emerge about I Am Legend 2. Likewise, they reveal the logo and name of the Mario 2 movie.

Author’s Note:

This was something completely unexpected. We all thought that Robert Downey Jr. would no longer be returning to work with Marvel, or at least not so soon, but this has given rise to a series of possibilities never seen before. We just have to wait and see how this multiverse saga comes to an end.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter