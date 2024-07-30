This is an event of some weight, which is certainly causing and will cause discussion among enthusiasts. Regardless of one’s point of view, one cannot deny that it is a special move and it’s curious that Robert Downey Jr. has decided to get back to work on Marvel films.

As you may know by now, Robert Downey Jr. to Return to Marvel Cinematic Universe . This time it won’t be Iron Man, since the character left us a long time ago, but he will play the villain Doctor Doom . He will appear in two films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Reason Robert Downey Jr. Returned to the Marvel World

According to a report from Variety, the Iron Man actor (or Doctor Doom, we should say at this point) has agreed to return to work on the MCU on one condition: Joe and Anthony Russo were to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. He wouldn’t accept any other directors, a source said.

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

As we know, the Russo Brothers will be directing both films, so it’s clear that Robert Downey Jr. got what he wanted, although we doubt that they were chosen just because the actor wanted to work with them. The two directors have directed four successful MCU films, namely Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Furthermore, the actor will also have been convinced by the money put on the table from Disney and Marvel. Also according to Variety, Robert Downey Jr. will earn more than the two directors, which is about $80 million according to sources. We don’t have an exact figure, but we’re probably talking about something like $100 million for Downey, to which perhaps a slice of the box office earnings will be added.

It also seems that Marvel is contractually required to provide a private jet to the actora private security detail dedicated to him, and an entire “trailer camp” on the set. In essence, the future Doctor Doom required safety and comfort while working on the two films.

Obviously this is a report, but Variety It’s a very credible source so even though it’s not official it’s unlikely that the situation is different.

Still speaking of Marvel Studios, here are all the announcements from San Diego Comic-Con.