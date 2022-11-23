Robert Downey Jr.the star of Iron Manshaved his head in connection with the new HBO series titled The Symphatizer. After that, DC fans realized that the new look makes him perfect for the role of Lex Luthor.

Surely this is a radical and not accidental change, given that the actor’s haircut and infamous beard have become the star’s hallmarks in the role of Tony Starkthe MCU’s billionaire philanthropist.

Would you like to see @RobertDowneyJr as the DCEU’s new Lex Luthor? @JamesGunn thoughts? pic.twitter.com/uZR4Iv33sC — Creative Control Movie Podcast (@KenanTalksFilm) November 22, 2022

Downey publicly retired from the role of Mr. Stark after Avengers: Endgame (here the review) already in 2019. While fans await the actor’s return in hopes as the tin man, his new appearance designates him as a perfect Lex Luthor.

Robert hired his two sons, Exton and Indiumto shave his head ahead of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel adaptation of “The Sympathizer.”

Described as a satire on the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and subsequent exile in the United States, all produced in collaboration with A24 for HBO starring Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar as of showrunners.