Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. announced his retirement from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the SmartLess podcast, he confirmed that he would no longer appear in the studio’s feeds. The actor’s words are quoted RIA News…

When asked by a journalist about the stage at which his projects in the MCU were, Downey Jr. said that they were all already completed. Thus, he also denied the rumors that said about his possible return to the role of Iron Man in the movie “Black Widow”.

The actor said back in January that he will most likely not appear in the Marvel tapes anymore.

Last year, it was reported that Robert Downey Jr. proposed a sex change for Iron Man. The artist supported the emergence of a female character in the MCU during a performance at the Gene Siskel Film Center Gala.