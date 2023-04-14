Criminals targeted Robert Doornbos and stole his Rolex after a violent robbery.

If you follow motorsport a bit, you will often come across the name Harald, er, Robert Doornbos. Started as a racer, he is now widely seen on TV as an F1 analyst. Well, another crowd of people was also interested in Doornbos. Criminals, that is: Robert Doornbos has become the victim of a fairly violent robbery.

Robbed Robert Doornbos

And that was not a haphazard action, it seems that Robert Doornbos was being watched. A tracker has been placed under his car. When they returned home, two men were waiting who immediately violently approached Doornbos. From getting hit to being hit with bats. Screaming for help was of no avail: the men were able to run away.

Rolex

That cost Robert Doornbos his Rolex watch. The robbery happened last month, but police now have all the pieces in place to bring it out. However, they do not yet have a picture of the perpetrators, the description for the perpetrators can be found on the website of the police.

Scare

Under the circumstances, the Rolex is of course an afterthought, more important is how Doornbos came out. “It was intense,” says Doornbos The Telegraph. It was of course a shock, but he had some time to recover from the shock. He also no longer wears Rolexes, but an Apple Watch. At least I can count my steps.

