From: Moritz Bletzinger

Robert De Niro mourns the loss of his grandson Leandro: The 19-year-old died in New York for reasons that have not yet been clarified. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Hollywood star Robert de Niro’s grandson is dead. He died at the age of just 19. A white substance is said to have been found next to his body.

Munich / New York – Leandro De Niro Rodriguez is dead. The grandson of Hollywood star Robert De Niro died at the age of just 19. Drena De Niro, Leandro’s mother, confirmed the news in a moving post on Monday Instagram.

“Immeasurable shock”: Robert De Niro’s grandson found dead in New York – what did the 19-year-old die of?

“My beautiful dear angel. From the moment I felt you in my stomach, I loved you more than words can describe,” she writes, “I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to spread the love and lightness you made me feel. You were loved so much and I wish love alone could have saved you.”

The up-and-coming actor was found by a friend on Sunday in a luxury apartment at New York’s Cipriani Club Residence. Like a police insider Daily Mail reported Leandro De Niro is said to have been sitting in an armchair. Next to him is said to be a tray with a white, powdery substance. Exactly what this is about is not known. The youth is said to have had no physical injuries.

In another post, his mother speaks of an “immeasurable shock” and thanks her for the many expressions of sympathy on social media.

Robert De Niro speaks of his grandson’s death: ‘I am deeply saddened’

Speaking through a spokesperson, Robert De Niro said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my beloved grandson. We really appreciate the great participation. But we ask that we be given the privacy to mourn the loss of Leo.”

His grandson still had his whole life ahead of him and wanted to follow in his famous grandfather’s footsteps. Leandro De Niro is best known for his role in the 2018 film A Star Is Born. He is the son of Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter Drena and artist Carlos Mare.

