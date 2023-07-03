Serious mourning for Robert De Niro, his nephew died at the age of 19

Over the past few hours, Robert DeNiro suffered a serious loss. In detail, his nephew Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the son of Drena De Niro, the star’s adopted daughter, passed away. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The world of cinema suffers a serious mourning. He recently died Leandro DeNiro RodriguezRobert De Niro’s nephew. The boy disappeared at the age of 19 years and currently we are not aware of the causes of his death.

To spread the sad announcement on social media it was Drena De Niro, the adopted daughter of the famous director. She did it through a post published on his Instagram profile and these were the heartbreaking words written accompanying the caption:

My beautiful sweet angel, I have loved you beyond words since the moment I felt you in my tummy. You have been my joy, my heart and everything that has been pure and real in my life. I would like to be with you now. I can’t live without you, but I will try to carry on and spread the love and light that you have made me feel for being your mom. You were so deeply loved and cherished and I only wished that love could save you.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez: who is Robert De Niro’s nephew

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez had decided to undertake the same road by his grandfather Robert De Niro. In fact, he had recently completed his debut In the world of cinema with great success.

The up-and-coming actor appeared in the movie A star is born in the year 2018. In the film in question he played the son by George Noodles Stone by Dave Chapelle.