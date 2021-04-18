He does not have a good time. Robert De Niro would be losing money in the midst of the crisis that the world is going through due to the pandemic of coronavirus, thus revealed his legal representative.

The financial problems due to prenuptial agreements with his ex-wife Grace hightower still not finished solving. According to the Chicago Tribune, the judge who worked on the legal dispute of his second divorce would have ordered the protagonist of Taxi Driver to give the philanthropist one million dollars a year.

In that sense, his lawyer Caroline krauss protested the measures to a Manhattan judge during a virtual hearing.

“Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his trade, he shouldn’t be forced to work at this prodigious rate because he has to. When does that end? ”Said the defender.

“When will you have the opportunity to maybe not take all the projects that come your way? Or not working six days a week for 12 hours a day simply to keep up with Miss Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney? (…) De Niro could get sick tomorrow, and the party will be over, “he added.

Grace Hightower’s defense responds

For his part, the lawyer for the former flight attendant denied that the Hollywood star is going through financial problems and assured that he earned large sums of money for his latest appearances in films.

“He made five million dollars for acting in the hit movie The Irishman; He spent $ 450,000 on a summer rental in Amagansett in 2019, he also spent $ 150,000 on a Thanksgiving vacation and a million on his adult children in 2019 and 2020, ″ he responded according to information from Fox News.

Robert De Niro was born in 1943 and today he is one of the most admired stars in Hollywood. Photo: Diffusion

