He said yes. Robert De Niro He has picked up the glove that I threw at him last Monday Madrid Food Fusion from Spain and has agreed to promote the culinary congress internationally in exchange for an unrepeatable dinner cooked by five of the most prestigious chefs on the planet. “Of course I’m inside,” said the two-time Oscar-winning actor in a short video posted at the stroke of six in the afternoon. Now it is the turn of Mauro Colagreco, Joan Roca, Quique Dacosta, José Andrés and Martín Berasategui, who have to prepare that priceless dinner for an exceptional guest.

The Taxi Driver actor, El Padrino o Toro Salvaje, had been the main protagonist of the official presentation of Madrid Fusión held on Monday with the presence of the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, and other institutional representatives, in addition to the leadership of Vocento Gastronomy. De Niro was not present, but he was the involuntary protagonist of a video with which the gastronomic summit seeks to promote itself in the international market.

The campaign, devised by the Leo Burnett Madrid agency and produced by Attic Films, showed the supposed Madrid Fusión lawyer, played by actor Larry Tales, appearing at the actor’s office to ask him “An offer you cannot refuse”. The deal consisted of promoting the Madrid congress but without charging a penny. Aware that the actor is a great lover of gastronomy – he owns restaurants and luxury hotels in the New York neighborhood of Tribeca – they offered him a dinner “of incalculable value”, since it involves five of the greatest chefs on the planet.

“Robert, an experience is cooking,” Joan Roca tells him from the kitchen of his three-star hotel in Girona, “which will feed your body and soul, not your wallet,” adds Mauro Colagreco from the Mirazur room (Menton, France ). «Basically you will be the only person on Earth who has tasted the taste of Heaven» José Andrés continues from his home in Washington DC. “This has never been done before,” he warns from his restaurant in Dénia Quique Dacosta, before Martín Berasategui closes the video from Lasarte with his classic “Robert, garrote!”.

Network campaign



De Niro had 48 hours to accept the challenge, otherwise it would be open to other interested celebrities. Since then, the spot has spread like wildfire through the networks under the hashtag #robertsayyes and has been retweeted by hundreds of people, including chefs, sommeliers, journalists and gastronomes from all over the world, until it made its way into the actor’s closest circle.

“Listen to your stomach, not your accountants”, the Madrid Fusión lawyer finished off in the video. Well, the mythical actor has taken a little more than two days to answer, but he has finally said yes. In just 12 seconds, De Niro states: I’m inside, of course I’m inside. Thank you Madrid Fusion. See you when I go there ». Those in charge of the congress announced it a few minutes ago, still seized by surprise. “We honestly weren’t expecting this to happen, but it did. We are sorry for the rest of the celebrities, but Robert has said yes », they published on the Madrid Fusión profile along with the interpreter’s acceptance video.

Now is the most complicated part of the campaign. Make bobbin lace with the agendas of five of the world’s most famous chefs and a Hollywood star with two Oscars under his belt to find the date on which that ‘priceless dinner’ will take place. For now, what is certain is that the campaign has been a success and Madrid Fusión has an exceptional sponsor for this 2021.