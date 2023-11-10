The screams, accusations and insults of “petulant”, “brute” and “spoiled brat whore” have cost Robert de Niro dearly. The 80-year-old interpreter has been sentenced by a Manhattan court to compensate his assistant for a decade, Graham Chase Robinson, 41, with $1.26 million (€1.35 million). . Specifically, the jury blames Canal Productions, the actor’s company, for two crimes, gender discrimination and retaliation. Additionally, Robinson has been cleared of any financial wrongdoing during her 11 years working alongside the actor.

De Niro and Chase Robinson sued each other in 2019, and now it’s time for the trial, which has taken place in New York over several days since October 30. The verdict has arrived somewhat earlier than the expected date. The interpreter of wild bull He has gone to court three times, in which his former assistant has also appeared, and finally he must compensate her with two payments of 632,142 dollars (592,633 euros), as the agency has announced. Associated Press. This Thursday he was not present, but she was, and she was happy, hugging her legal assistants after hearing the sentence, according to the media. deadline. “The jury has seen the same thing that Mrs. Robinson saw,” they congratulated themselves. She demanded $12 million, for which De Niro’s lawyers have also welcomed; Furthermore, he has not been accused personally, but rather his company has been.

In 2008, De Niro hired Chase Robinson to take care of his personal affairs, his agenda, the management of his properties and daily errands. In 2017 she even promoted her to vice president of her company. A year later, in 2018, she bought an apartment on New York’s Upper West Side and tried to get her assistant and her partner, Tiffany Chen, to decorate it together, but it didn’t turn out as they expected. Chen began to tell De Niro that she noticed a romantic interest on the part of the employee. “She noticed that there was something there, and she was probably right,” the actor stated at trial. “I wanted everything to work, for everyone to be happy and everything to work.”

Graham Chase Robinson, former assistant to Robert De Niro, arriving at the trial in New York. David Dee Delgado (Getty Images)

That’s when the mutual accusations came. De Niro stated that her employee wanted to grow in the company, which promoted her and tripled her salary (she started to earn $300,000 a year, about 280,000 euros) without many more responsibilities. The accusations also began: he claimed that Robinson kept flight points worth more than $450,000, purchased for the company (although he later acknowledged that there were no strict rules regarding those miles), and also that he watched Netflix in their working hours. In four days in January 2019 he watched 55 episodes of Friends20 of Arrested Development and 10 of Schitt’s Creek during their work hours, according to their reports.

She counterattacked with accusations that went much further. She states that she is going through episodes of severe emotional distress that do not allow her to find another job – although she has applied for 638 jobs in this time -, leave the house or have a social life, since she suffered “gender harassment.” She says that De Niro assigned her “stereotypically feminine tasks inconsistent with the position” of vice president, such as scratching her back or vacuuming, and that the actor yelled at her, called her “unpleasant names” and maintained “gratuitous and unwanted physical contact.” with her. “All those things he throws at me are nonsense!” De Niro shouted at the hearing. “Shame on you, Chase Robinson.”

Finally, at the trial, De Niro admitted that he scolded her on some occasions, but that he never had an abusive attitude. In a Leaked audio recording, the actor can be heard shouting at her after finding out that she was spending time in Spain, when he was in the US. In it there are several “fuck you!”, shouts of “fucking spoiled brat” and accusations: “You’re not going to lend me the fucking I respect! “No matter what you do, you always want another fucking position!” On the stand, she said: “I feel so humiliated and ashamed and I have felt so judged, so damaged… I have lost my life. I have lost my career. I have lost my financial independence. I have lost everything”.