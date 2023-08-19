Few actors like Robert de Niro prepare their characters with such thoroughness in their search for perfection, the EFE agency points out in a detailed biography on the life of the mythical and current actor, who on Thursday turned 80 years of life.

“For Taxi Driver (1976) worked as a taxi driver for a month, learned fencing to be Captain Rodrigo Mendoza in La misión (1986); he put on 60 pounds and learned to box to play Jake La Motta in Wild bull (1980); and years later, for Cape Fear (1991), he paid a dentist to spoil his mouth and give it a scary and disgusting appearance so he could have surgery again and fix his teeth after finishing filming; he spent four months in Sicily so that Don Vito Corleone could speak Sicilian well in The godfather II (1974); he learned to play the saxophone for New York, New York (1977); he receded his hair and gained several pounds to play Al Capone in Eliot Ness’s The Untouchables (1987)”. a chameleondefinitely.

A lot has been said about his personal life as well. Born in New York on August 17, 1943, is the only child of a couple of plastic artists who separated when he was 2 years old. Her father hid throughout his life that he was homosexual and suffered that his paintings did not transcend on a massive level. De Niro, as successful as he was reluctant to public exposure, took on that parental frustration and even made a documentary on the subject, reports Infobae.

Precisely, the same medium points out that the actor does not have a good time in the month of August, because it becomes more important to the media, something that he has never liked. “In fact, he is one of the greatest living actors and little is known about his intimacy. He once said: ‘The hardest thing about being famous is that people are always friendly‘”. And, in 1977, he declared before Time magazine: “After giving an interview, I spend a lot of time trying to explain what I wanted to say. With the premiere of my first films, I gave interviews, until I thought: ‘What’s so important about telling which school I went to or what my favorite hobbies are? What does that have to do with acting or what’s going through my head? Nothing'”.

Despite his almost zero relationship with the media, De Niro is one of the key figures in the world of cinema. His intention is to continue in the trade while, according to what he once said, he continues to enjoy acting.

In Taxi Driver. When she was 33 years old. Photo: diffusion

After its last premiere this June with the comedy All about my father, next October it will arrive the moon killers (Killers of the Flower Moon), the new collaboration with his fetish director, Martin Scorsese. With this film there are already 10 joint works between actor and director, and it cannot be ruled out that it could bring a third Oscar to the now eighty-year-old interpreter.

Current

And next year there will be more film projects for the award-winning actor, including Wise Guys, a Barry Levinson film in which he plays a dual role as 1950s mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, and Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the hit film starring Joaquin Phoenix. He also has three television series pending premiere: ‘Nothing’, ‘Mr. Natural’ and ‘Zero Day’.

Featuring mobster, psychopath, murderer and anti-hero characters, De Niro He has starred in nearly 130 films in his carrer. There are productions for enjoyment such as, in addition to those already mentioned, The Hunter (1978), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Angel Heart (1987), Goodfellas (1990), A Bronx Story ( 1993), Casino (1995), Heat (1995), Sleepers (1996), Marvin’s room (1996) or Ronin (1998). Without a doubt, a living legend that is worth gold.

