Actor Robert De Niro injured his leg in the middle of filming Killers of the flower moon, the upcoming Martin Scorsese film. However, his representative assured the media that the accident will not be an impediment to continue production.

As specified, according to the initial filming schedule, De Niro would be responsible for filming scenes again in three weeks. “While staying in Oklahoma, Robert injured his quadriceps and will be treated in New York”the agent stated.

As part of the cast are also Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, Janae Collins and Jillian Dion. The film is written by Eric Roth, who has made an adaptation of the eponymous book by David Grann.

Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment are the companies backing Scorsese with the project. Photo: AFP

The argument was inspired by real events that occurred during the 1920s, in the southern United States. In that area, multiple killings of members of the Osage native community, whose lands were rich in oil, were reported. This period full of attacks was known by the press as “the reign of terror.” In the film, De Niro will play William Hale, a powerful landowner who will be involved in the FBI investigations into the crimes.

Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment are the companies backing Scorsese with the project. Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Leonardo DiCaprio have taken over as independent producers.

