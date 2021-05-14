Robert De Niro is immersed in the filming of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, the new Martin Scorsese film. The filming is taking place in Oklahoma, where the actor has suffered an accident that has injured his leg and forced him to leave the filming.

According to TMZ, the incident did not take place on set, but during the interpreter’s free time, who in the film shares the limelight with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. At the moment the severity of his injuries is not known. “He took a flight Thursday night to his home in New York City and plans to see a doctor on Friday,” notes TMZ.

As for whether production will be delayed, a source close to De Niro claims that the actor was already planning to go home for weeks, but a production source notes that team members were given Friday off due to the injury, so it is possible that De Niro still had a couple of scenes to shoot, “adds the website.

Based on the book ‘The Flower Moon Killers: The Crimes in the Osage Nation and the Birth of the FBI’, written by David Grann, the film is set in the 1920s in Oklahoma and chronicles the murders of the indigenous community Osage for peltrolero interests.

A series of brutal crimes that became known in the press as the Reign of Terror in the framework of which the murder or disappearance of more than 60 people between 1921 and 1926 was confirmed and whose investigation included the first covert operation carried out by the agency which, years later, would become the FBI.

Filming is taking place in and around Pawhuska, Oklahoma, in and around the northeast region of the state. Scripted by Eric Roth (‘Forrest Gump’, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’) and Scorsese himself; the photography is in charge of Rodrigo Prieto, director of photography for ‘El irierno; production design is signed by Jack Fisk, a regular contributor to Terrence Malick, who is collaborating with Scorsese for the first time. Robbie Robertson composes the original music, being the usual composer of the New York filmmaker, signing the soundtracks of titles such as ‘Wild Bull’, ‘Casino’ or ‘The Departed’.

Along with DiCaprio, Plemons and De Niro, the cast is completed by Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepher and Sturgill Simpson, among others.