Oscar award winner Robert De Niro (79) mourns his grandson who died at the age of 19. He was “deeply saddened” by the death of his “beloved grandson Leo,” the actor said through his rep on Monday. He asked that the family’s privacy be respected during this time of mourning. Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez is the son of Drena De Niro (51), the actor’s eldest daughter. In a statement on Instagram, she spoke of an “immeasurable shock” to lose her son. De Niro-Rodriguez had small roles in films such as “A Star is Born” (2018) or “Cabaret Maxime” (2018) alongside his mother.

A possible drug overdose is being investigated

The family initially gave no information about the cause of death of the 19-year-old. TMZ.com reported, citing police sources, that a possible drug overdose was being investigated.

Hollywood star Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”, “Taxi Driver”) became a father for the seventh time in April. The little girl is the first child with current partner Tiffany Chen.

He has De Niro’s eldest children, Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. Twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, are from his then-girlfriend Toukie Smith, son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, from his ex-wife Grace Hightower.