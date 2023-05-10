Robert De Niro father for the seventh time at 79 years old. De Niro himself revealed it to ET Canada, during an interview on his next film “About My Father”. “I just had a baby,” revealed the Godfather star, explaining that he doesn’t consider himself a “cool dad,” despite Sebastian Maniscalo, who plays his son in the film, that’s how he calls Salvo’s character.

De Niro has been married twice. He shares two sons—Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46—with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, and two sons—Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11—with ex-wife, Grace Hightower. He is also the father of twins Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. However, it is not clear who the mother of the newest arrival is.