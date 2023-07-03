On Sunday night, the actress and producer Drena de Niro, eldest daughter of fellow interpreters Robert de Niro and Diahnne Abbott (the star’s first wife), painfully announced the death of her eldest son, Leandro, whom they called I read. The young man was just 19 years old and at the moment the reasons for his death have not been made public. The only thing that is known is that on July 2, around half past two in the afternoon, the New York emergency services went to the scene of the event, his Manhattan home, and found the young man “unconscious and unresponsive.” according to the magazine People.

In its instagram accountBefore her 21,000 followers, Drena de Niro wrote a long and emotional text along with a photo of the young Leo. “My beautiful sweet angel, I have loved you beyond words, from the moment I felt you inside me. You have been my joy, my heart and everything that has ever been pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how I’m going to live without you, but I will try to carry on and spread the love and light that you made me feel just by being your mother. You were deeply loved, appreciated, and I wished that love had saved you. I’m so sorry, my love, I’m so sorry. Rest in peace and in eternal paradise, my dear child,” the secondary actress from series such as Mozart in the Jungle and movies like Joy and A star has been bornin which precisely Leo made a cameo in which he played the son of Drena.

In her post, Drena also cited Carlos Mare, sculptor and artist based in New York and father of the young man. “My dear Drena, words are not enough to express the joys she gave us or the loss we now suffer with our families and friends. He is now the son of God, ”he replied. “On this full moon, may his spirit illuminate what the darkness does not allow us to see.”

A few hours after learning of Leo’s death, De Niro himself has issued a statement through his representatives. “I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear grandson Leo,” the actor begins the short note from him. “We are enormously grateful for everyone’s condolences. We ask that we be given privacy to mourn the loss of Leo”, continues the note released by the magazine People. Drena De Niro has also sent a statement on Monday, explaining that “with immeasurable shock and sadness” Leo was fired. “We thank you for the constant expressions of love and support,” she said, again asking for privacy. Models Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, actresses like Rosie Perez and Debi Mazar, and singers like Lenny Kravitz have written messages of condolence on Drena’s Instagram post.

De Niro is the father of seven children. Drena is the oldest of them all, and has a brother, Raphael, 46, also an exactor and now broker of celebrities. Both are the result of the marriage of the actor wild bull with fellow actress Diahnne Abbott, with whom he was married between 1976 and 1988. In fact, Drena is the daughter of Abbott’s previous relationship, but De Niro adopted her and gave her his last name. After the divorce, the interpreter dated the model and actress Toukie Smith, with whom in 1995 he had twins, two boys now 27 years old named Julian and Aaron. Shortly thereafter he began dating Grace Hightower, whom he married in 1997 and with whom he also had two children, Elliot, now 24, and Helen Grace, 11, born via surrogacy. It was five years ago, in 2018, when De Niro and Hightower announced their separation after two decades of marriage. A Hollywood-style divorce: long, media and expensive. She demanded more than 500 million dollars, half of his fortune. In addition, De Niro recently surprised by announcing that he has been a father for the seventh time, at 79 years of age. “I just had a baby!” he enthused in an interview while promoting his latest film.