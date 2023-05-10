The relationship has never been made official, but the two have been repeatedly paparazzi together and in the photos she had a baby bump

Robert DeNiro amazed everyone during an interview with Canadian media by introducing the film About My Father. Given the theme of his latest work, the journalist asked him what it is like to be a father of six children and he surprisingly replied: “Actually I have seven, I just became a father of a child“.

Who is the mother of De Niro’s seventh child — The famous actor did not add any other details, he did not add what is the gender, nor the name, nor who is the mother. But the well-informed argue that it is Tiffany Chenwhich is one Tai Chi champion. The two worked together on the film set The unexpected intern, when she taught him some Tai Chi moves in the scene where he practices it in the park with other seniors and co-star Anne Hathaway. We don’t know exactly which one it is the age of Tiffany Chenbut he should be around 45 years old, then the age difference between the two is around 35 years. See also The 7 key players who were left out of Scaloni's list in the Argentine National Team

Robert DeNiro and Tiffany Chen — In recent months Robert De Niro has been paparazzi several times with Tiffany Chenfor example in Ibiza and when leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica e she actually had a baby bump. The photos and the fact that he announced that he had recently had another child are clues rather than concerts to suggest that Tiffany Chen is the mother of Robert De Niro’s seventh child.

Robert De Niro: children with four different women — Tiffany Chen is the fourth woman De Niro has children with. In fact, she had one, adopting it in 1976, which is called Drain and was the daughter of De Niro’s first wife, Diahnne Abbottwith whom he was married from 1976 to 1988. With her then the actor also had another son in 1976, Raphael. Separated from Abbott, he was engaged to Toukie Smithfrom which in 1995 he had i twins Julian Henry and Aaron Kendrik, had through a surrogate mother. From 1997 to 2018, so for 21 years, De Niro was married to Grace Hightowerwith whom he had his son Elliott in 1998 and the daughter Grace, born of a surrogate mother, in 2011. In 1999 De Niro and Hightower separated, but they never made the divorce official and indeed in 2004 they renewed their vows. However, they resisted until 2018. De Niro has known Tiffany Chen since at least 2015because the photos of the two of them together on the set of the film date back to that period The unexpected intern. See also Sale of Sampdoria, the English Redstone with Cerberus. The offer for the Sampdoria club takes off

No details — For now, the curious have to settle for the fact that De Niro has become a dad again at almost 80 (he will turn them on August 17th) and that his mother is probably Tiffany Chen. We still have to wait to find out the gender and name of the baby.