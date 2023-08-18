These last few months have not been easy for Robert de Niro (Greenwich Village, New York). At the beginning of July, one of his grandchildren, Leandro de Niro, 19, died due to an accidental overdose of various drugs. A death that left the protagonist of The Godfather. Part II “Deeply shocked.” In May of this same year, De Niro announced by surprise, during the promotion of his latest film, all about my father, who had become a father again for the seventh time. He is now celebrating his 80th birthday this past Thursday, August 17, and he has not missed the opportunity to have a private party that has taken place in New York.

More than a birthday, De Niro’s party has become a parade of familiar faces and big stars from television and movies, who are also friends of the actor. The one who did not leave his side and accompanied him in the celebration was his partner, Tiffany Chen, 45, with whom he has had a discreet relationship since 2021. She arrived accompanied by Gia, the daughter they have in common and who was born in April , even though it wasn’t until May that De Niro broke the news.

In addition to his partner, one of his daughters, Drena de Niro, also attended the appointment, who despite the tragic death of his son Leandro wanted to accompany his father. The celebration was brought to a new level with the arrival of stars, including music legend Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell; the renowned director Francis Ford Coppola, with whom he shared many hours of filming in The Godfather; the also director Martin Scorsese, who has been a faithful ally of De Niro since his beginnings in the film industry and with whom the actor has become the protagonist in nine of his films. Scorsese arrived accompanied by his wife, Helen Morris, despite the delicate state of health he is going through after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Martin Scorsese upon arrival for Robert De Niro’s birthday party on August 17, 2023, in New York. Gotham (GC Images)

The dinner took place at Locanda Verde, a popular Italian cuisine restaurant located in the TriBeCa neighborhood of Manhattan. The chosen enclave has a greater significance, since it is the neighborhood where De Niro helped found a film festival after the terrorist attacks of September 11. The parade of stars did not go unnoticed by passers-by and onlookers, who flocked to the doors of the restaurant to get autographs from the guests. One of the most eye-catching was the creator of Star WarsGeorge Lucas.

as he could confirm the American media Peoplethe appointment was also attended by actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Christopher Walken, civil rights activist Al Sharpton, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the co-star of A Bronx Story (1993) Chaz Palminteri. The newspaper British Daily Mail Add to the list Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria. Precisely, this same Thursday the prosecution was considering re-accusing the actor for the death of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Rustdespite the fact that the charges were dropped in April.

Paul McCartney at Robert De Niro’s birthday party on August 17, 2023, in New York. Gotham (GC Images)

At 80, De Niro remains one of the most highly rated actors in the film industry. At the beginning of October his latest project will see the light of day, The Moon Killers, that has united Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio in the same set shooting. It is expected to be one of the blockbusters of the season after receiving an impressive nine-minute ovation at the last Cannes Film Festival, held last May. The story in which she stars is based on writer David Grann’s 2017 bestseller.