The Tigres UANL are already focused on what will be the Clausura 2024 tournament where they will try to be crowned again, after having reached the two finals of the last two tournaments and where they were able to taste glory in the Clausura 2023.
Despite having this background, the Uruguayan technical director, Robert Dante Siboldiassured that he had no margin for anything and assured that his team will try to lift the trophy again.
“No, I don't have room for anything, I want to be champion of the MX tournament, of Conca and in all the tournaments we will try to be champion. Also in the Leagues Cup, let's hope that in the next edition we advance to a final, there won't be any tournament a priority than the other”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
The coach feels with a thorn in his side after falling in the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament, but he points out that at the end of the day it was a great 2023 for the institution.
“The feeling is that we were close, very close, the sadness of not being able to achieve the two-time championship for our people and institution but we faced a great rival that knew how to win the final well. In general terms, it has been very productive for the club, there are five titles achieved during 2023, it is very good, it is not easy at all, there is great work behind it, it has been a productive year and we are happy in that aspect, we are not satisfied and we hope May this year be better, the bar is high and we are going to work planning to improve it,” he added.
The South American strategist confirmed that he was satisfied with the signing of Juan Brunetta and the return of Jose Purataelements that will provide more internal competition to the squad, although it did not close the possibility of another reinforcement arriving prior to the closing of the winter transfer market.
“Happy and happy to have both of them, Brunetta is going to give us a leap in quality, to help and complement, Purata, an old acquaintance, was on loan and returned, in Juan's case he is going to help us achieve the objectives in this semester, are one of the experiences that all DTs like to have, having a competitive team with strong competition, that will raise the performance of the entire team, from the individual to the collective,” he noted.
“Unless something extraordinary happens, we are happy with the squad, I am not thinking of any changes, on the part of the club we are the same, until the registration period closes we should not say never because you never know, yes I have planned that with the team that is facing what comes next,” he said.
