The Tigres UANL came close to winning on matchday 11 of the Apertura 2023 tournament in ‘El Volcán’, however, they ended up drawing 2-2 against Toluca FC this Wednesday on the double date, a result that according to the coach Robert Dante Siboldi It came because of his mistakes and his lack of forcefulness.
“That’s the sadness, there are positive and negative things; positive that during the first half we had a good game with numerical equality. Toluca had the goal based on a mistake in the start. With the expulsion the game changed and we didn’t know how to be more forceful. And another error in a 60-meter shot that made us tie, that’s football and we have to be calm.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
Siboldi ruled out that the scarlet team’s goals were due to overconfidence, since Rafael Carioca They lost a ball at the start in the first and in the second they lost the goal mark. Robert Morales.
“Overconfidence, I don’t think. Today you can’t trust anyone. Yes, it was a mistake, we let go of the mark and it is part of football, this is when it is very clear, when there is a tie it is the entire team. Soccer is like that, and Toluca took advantage of the only one they had in the second half,” he said.
The Uruguayan coach regretted that they could not achieve victory, since it would have left them one point behind América in the fight for the general leadership for the 12th date of the contest.
“The group always aspires to the first places and today we missed an opportunity to be close to the leader. Now it’s Pachuca and we must highlight the work of Toluca, they knew how to defend and get a point that is good for them,” he stated.
