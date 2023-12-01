In a very interesting match, the Tigres UANL appeared at the Cuahtémoc Stadium against Club Puebla in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament and took the tie to Nuevo León for the second leg.
With this result, the feline trainer, Robert Dante Siboldi, considered that the series is still open for any of the teams that will be defined in ‘El Volcán’. Even though his scorer André-Pierre Gignac He has already recovered from his injury, did not make the trip and could possibly be back for the duel back home.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
During the last weeks Gignac He had physical complications in his pubic area and was barely able to return to conditioning training to regain physical tone.
“Quiet but we played a great game, it was very even, typical of a league, we both bet on winning, a tie that keeps the series open, it will be decided on our court and André is recovering, we will see tomorrow how it dawns because today he worked strong and we will wait until tomorrow to see how he responds from today’s training, which was more demanding, and we will know more if he can be ready for the next game.”
– André-Pierre Gignac.
For Sunday’s game they hope to be able to improve the record against their rivals, especially the striker sensation of the Strip, Guillermo Martinezwho made their job difficult at the back with his level of play and was the scorer of the first goal of the night.
“There is always something to improve, when you have two forwards like Puebla has it is difficult to mark them. Today we conceded in the goals and we lacked the mark there, it is very difficult to mark Martínez and Samir did a great job but those are things that can be improved, we are trying to work on them but the reality is that it is difficult to counteract, things to improve are always going to happen to have”, he considered.
#Robert #Dante #Siboldis #statements #drawing #Puebla