The technical director of the Tigres UANL, Robert Dante Siboldispoke at a press conference and confessed that the Atlas FC player, Ozziel Herreraadapts to what they are looking for a reinforcement, for which he confirmed that the board is still in negotiations to finalize his signing in this Opening 2023.
“The board is handling it, it is not yet closed, confirmed, it is a player like what we were handling at the time, it is a list, it is not the last and definitive, there are more options, but it adapts to what we are looking for. , strengthen the position”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
“He can play both on the wing and inside, he is a player who is of good age, with experience, young and being a national team, with little participation, but he is there and it means that he is a player of a good level, he has participated in both Atlas championships, comes to reinforce, strengthen the decision and earn a place, “he said.
The cats are still looking for a new element for the team in the attack sector, first they tried to go for the services of Alexis Vegabut they did not succeed and now Ozziel Herrera is shaping up to be your reinforcement.
About his commitment this weekend against the Panzas Verdes, Siboldi assured that for the auriazules it will be an important parameter before their participation in the Leagues Cup.
“It is necessary to add three points, you have to respect the opponent who has been playing well, of course the three points are necessary, but I don’t like it at all costs, we always try to win playing football well, have a clear idea , that the players know the plan and adhere to it”, he pointed out.
“We have been improving, evolving and I think the match against León is a good parameter, it will be more demanding, we would like to achieve the three points by playing football well,” he added.
