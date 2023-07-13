Robert Dante Siboldi came as a firefighter to the team of tigers.
When everything seemed lost, after the unexpected abandonment of Diego Cocca to go to the Mexican soccer team (where they ended up kicking him out ahead of schedule, in an act that some attribute to karma), and Marco Antonio’s misstep: ‘Chima’ Ruíz, the Uruguayan accepted a two-month contract with the mission of achieving something almost impossible: getting Tigres champion of one of the two tournaments he was playing.
After being eliminated from CONCACAF in the semifinals, against León, the departure of Robert Dante Siboldi seemed decreed.
However, in the Mexican tournament they entered the playoffs and left Puebla out. They eliminated Toluca and faced Rayados in a key that everyone already considered lost for those of the ‘U’.
However, Tigres won 2-1 on aggregate, leaving out their staunch rival and thus fulfilling Robert Dante Siboldi’s brilliant plan.
What was that plan that allowed Tigres to eliminate Monterrey?
There was a doubt as to whether the feline group would go out to eat striped in search of that goal that would change history and place them as virtual finalists, or if they would be cautious, even when the tie gave the pass to those led at that time by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
They did the second… and it came out.
However, Robert Dante Siboldi’s plan, beyond the way he played Rayados, was not to practice that strategy throughout the week, so that information would not leak out and thus catch Monterrey off guard.
What did you think of the Uruguayan strategist’s bet?
Wasn’t he irresponsible for not working in detail on the game that would define his continuity in the Tigres team?
At the end of the day things worked out for him, yes.
But…
If not?
