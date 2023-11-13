The Tigres UANL closed their participation in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament with a scoreless tie with Club América and thus remained in third position in the classification after having added 30 units
In this way, in a press conference, the Uruguayan strategist of the felines, Robert Dante Siboldi He spoke about the expectations of the feline team in the Liguilla.
“The 30 points are very good, there are many teams that would like those points. Achieving it was not easy, but here we are, a very regular, even tournament, without ups and downs, it is difficult to have regularity in the tournament, an interesting Liguilla is coming, the teams classified are all worthy and difficult, prediction reserved, it will be a very tough and very even League”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
Despite the fact that they could not close their participation with a victory, the Uruguayan strategist was confident that his team can compete and thus have the possibility of becoming the fourth two-time champion of Mexican soccer in short tournaments.
“I’m calm, we have to continue working to improve details, but if we focus on results, yes, maybe after Cruz Azul we didn’t win again, but I see more of the performance and it leaves me calmer about the team, how they are integrated.” “, with attitude and desire to seek the challenge, we have room to improve, but I am sure that we will reach the Liguilla very well,” he noted.
The South American coach considered that the goal was missing in the duel against the Águilas, however, the match offered a good show to the spectators.
“I think the goal was missing, it was a great game for both teams, it’s a pleasure to play this type of game where the opponent also comes out to try to win and propose, we were up to the task, there are 0-0 games that are attractive, both of us We were there until the last with intensity and the goal of winning,” he said.
