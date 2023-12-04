The current champions are still alive and are getting closer to the long-awaited two-time championship, the Tigres UANL dispatched Club Puebla with a global score of 4-1, after beating La Franja without problems in the second leg, so their next rival will be the National University Club in the semifinals.
After meeting his rival, in a press conference the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He spoke about it and mentioned that it will be a complicated tie from power to power between university matches.
Likewise, he took the opportunity to justify the departure of André-Pierre Gignac And after having the game under control, he wanted to give him a rest so that he can be as good as possible for the next round.
The coach recalled that it will be a very good series derived from the sports rivalry that exists between both teams in recent times.
“André’s thing is something normal that comes from dosing his participation, that aspect, I don’t pay attention, the team issue, the individual thing, I have no doubt that he was going to continue, we planned to take care of him for the next game, he came from an injury and we had to dosage, he played a good game. With Pumas it will be a very good semifinal, there is sporting rivalry between the teams, it will be competitive”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
Regarding the situation of his goalscorer and attacking reference, the Frenchman Gignacthe Uruguayan coach mentioned that he took him out of the game so as not to demand too much from him and he would arrive in the best way for the next game.
“Their participation had to be measured, it was something tactical,” he explained.
Likewise, he took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support and indicated that he will continue to be essential for the series against the capital.
“The fans, the support is eternal because of their affection and pushes us to always give our best, not give a requested ball and get results by playing well at home, it is a fundamental piece in what we achieved in this tournament, thanking the people who always At home, the stadium is full and the team is responding with dedication and we are heading towards another important achievement for the institution and we have a semi-final phase left that will be tough and the first leg beat will be fundamental as in this series with Puebla. Let’s go to CU to look for a good result to close well at home. The destiny that the team is having is largely due to the support of our people,” he concluded.
