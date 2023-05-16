tigers He has not had the expected semester. The team was eliminated in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League and did not directly qualify for the Clausura 2023 league of Liga MX. However, the UANL team managed to reach the semifinals of the tournament, in which they will face Monterrey.
It seems that Robert Dante Siboldi will receive the confidence to continue leading the cats for the following semester. In this sense, the Uruguayan strategist would already be thinking about the ups and downs for the Opening 2023; one of his priorities is to reinforce the defense, one of the most fragile lines of the university team.
Neither Diego Reyes nor Igor Lichnovsky have lived up to expectations, so Siboldi is already thinking of a central defender to strengthen the team in the Opening 2023.
According to some journalistic reports, Siboldi would seek to carry out Matheus Doria, Santos Laguna player, to Nuevo León in the summer market. Doria became one of the best foreigners in the MX League, but in the last year his level has dropped drastically and he lost his title with the Guerreros.
The 28-year-old Brazilian defender played 906 minutes with the Albiverdes over 14 games in the regular season. In the playoffs and the league he played the total 270 minutes and scored one goal. Doria seeks to return to his best level and a change of scenery could be just what he needs to find himself again.
Doria has sounded like a reinforcement option for Tigres in previous transfer windows. According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the Brazilian defender has an approximate market value of 4.9 million dollars.
Will Tigres go after the Santos player in the summer or will they end up opting for other options to reinforce the defensive line?
#Robert #Dante #Siboldi #replacement #Igor #Lichnovsky #Opening
Leave a Reply