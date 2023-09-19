Tigres had one of its worst games so far in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament. The UANL team fell 2-0 against Atlas on their visit to the Jalisco Stadium. Despite being the favorite to win, the cats made specific mistakes and paid dearly for losing focus. Let’s remember that they will face Monterrey in the classic in the next Liga MX match.
The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi had the opportunity to take the lead in the competition if they beat the Foxes, but after the defeat they were in fourth position in the general table with 14 points (four wins, two draws and two defeats).
The Uruguayan coach of Tigres spoke about the performance of his players once the match was over and decided to focus on the positive aspects after this tough defeat that was not in the feline team’s plans.
Siboldi highlighted the emergence of young players such as Raymundo Fulgencio, Marcelo Flores and Sebastián Fierro.
“There is nothing left but to continue searching for the young people we want to see and it is important that Marcelo who just arrived comes into play, Peña who is establishing himself, Ray who is showing that he is having a good time. Fierro played, he showed character and personality. Saco the positive: that we were able to give minutes to the young people and we continue to advance in that aspect”
– Robert Dante Siboldi in conference
Marcelo Flores made his debut with Tigres this weekend: the Mexican winger entered in the 73rd minute in place of the Colombian Luis Quiñones.
Diego Lainez, another of the club’s jewels, entered in the 61st minute. Fernando Imanol Ordóñez entered in the 73rd and Sebastián Fierro in the 81st.
Raymundo Fulgencio started and played the 90 minutes.
