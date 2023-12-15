After the 1-1 draw between Tigres UANL and Club América in the first leg final of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the feline coach, Robert Dante Siboldiassured that the final is open and that they are confident that they can win the championship this weekend.
Furthermore, he took the opportunity to remember that before the Sacred Flock everyone considered them defeated and they ended up stroking glory precisely by closing the key as visitors.
“This team has us accustomed to that, they have won as a visitor, in the previous one no one gave anything for us and we went to Chivas and won, the series is open”
– Roberto Dante Siboldi.
The Uruguayan strategist assured that it was not their best performance in the first leg, as they were overcome by anxiety to obtain a positive result.
“It was not our best game with the ball, we were overcome by the anxiety of going for the quick goal, we did not have the precision that this team has accustomed us to, we left the initiative to the rival so that they could counterattack us and create danger for us, I am convinced that the series is open and we will play a great game to win there,” he noted.
About the party André-Pierre Gignacexpressed that the forward did not have clear plays in front of the rival goal because the team simply did not generate enough balls for him, but highlighted his effort and individual sacrifice.
Robert Dante Siboldi He was satisfied with the work of his players and said that they will have to wait for the evaluation of the injury of Samir Caetano which forced him to leave the party.
