Tigres is in a terrible streak in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The UANL team dispensed with the services of Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz after adding five defeats in six games. The cats are currently in seventh position in the general table and still have a chance of getting a direct ticket to the league.
To achieve this goal, the cat team will have to have a perfect closing and expect a combination of results. Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres’ new coach, made his debut with a great result against Motagua in the Concacaf Champions League and will look for this dynamic to permeate the team in the league tournament.
The Uruguayan strategist, who left a pleasant memory during his time as a player for the cats, promised the fans to get out of the bad streak they are currently in and also promised to return the club to the top of the table.
“(I can’t ask Tigres fans for anything. They’re always at every game. It’s to thank the people for their unconditional support… they’re a little expectant as to how this change will take place, hopefully, that they have the certainty that we will do everything in our power to get him back on track and always be in the first places and have titles”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
Siboldi affirmed that there will be a change in the team although the idea of the game cannot be changed much. The Uruguayan strategist promised that his team would have intensity, determination, defensive solidity and more creativity in attack.
Tigres will face Querétaro, at the Volcán, in a match on day 15 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX this Sunday, April 16.
