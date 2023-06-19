After the reduction of players not trained in Mexico in the Mexican First Division championship, the Tigres UANL had to release a couple of elements so that they complied with the regulations and from the outset, the player most indicated to leave was the striker from Uruguay , Nicolas ‘Tooth’ LopezHowever, the first sacrificed ended up being another and it was the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky.
The situation was defined in this way, after the team will renew the Mexican central defender, Diego Reyes along with the continuity of the Brazilian Samir Caetano. In this way, the San Nicolás de los Garza team has to define their squad before June 25 when they face Pachuca in the Champion of Champions.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After confirming that he will not continue in the cat team, the Chilean defender has options to continue in Mexican soccer, however, it will surely be difficult to get a contract from the one he had with the auriazul team.
At 29 years old, the Andean has three options to continue in Mexico, with Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul and América being the teams where he could end up, since those clubs require a good central defender and have NFM spaces available.
Igor Lichnovsky He arrived at the Nuevo León team at the beginning of 2022 and in that period of a year and a half at the club he played 52 games, being part of the Clausura 2023 title.
#Robert #Dante #Siboldi #chosen #foreigner #sacrificed #leave #club #Opening
Leave a Reply