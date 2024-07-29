Robert Dante Siboldi’s unexpected departure from Tigres left many doubts. The directors of the UANL team never communicated the reasons why the Uruguayan coach was removed from his position. Several weeks after his departure from the institution, the former footballer finally spoke about it and published a statement in which he shared his version of the events.
Siboldi indicated through social media that one day he was summoned by Mauricio Culebro and Mauricio Doehner, top executives of Tigres, accompanied by their lawyers. During said meeting, the coach was informed that Miguel Fuentes, his assistant, had sold privileged information to the Rayados de Monterrey board about the team’s lineup, tactical formation and strategy.
The Uruguayan coach mentioned that the directors told him that they had evidence of the incident and that they even had a chat in which the interaction between the directors of the rival team and Fuentes can be seen. Siboldi claims that the directors of the feline club told him that he was “collateral damage” and that he would have to leave the team.
In another part of his statement, Siboldi said that Fuentes is the “villain of an invented and planted story,” as he pointed out that Tigres’ accusations were fabricated and that they were never shown evidence of the alleged leaks that the assistant supposedly made.
When Siboldi questioned his board about the tests, they, according to his testimony, became furious. The coach accused the current Tigres directors of slandering him and his coaching staff and of leaking different versions to the media in order to tarnish his name, even involving him in a scandal with a player from the club.
The footballer shared that he has resorted to legal means to obtain a response from the club.
“It’s sad that these pseudo-leaders are now the leaders of a club that I love so much. Our departure is very sad, the way we left is deplorable. We didn’t deserve it.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi
#Robert #Dante #Siboldi #version #unexpected #departure #Tigres
Leave a Reply