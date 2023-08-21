Finally, after several occasions in which he was linked outside the institution, the Uruguayan striker Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez made the decision to leave the UANL Tigers for Club León to have more activity.
Although he was never indispensable within the team for Robert Dante Siboldiit was not a casualty that they had contemplated, and they should have let him leave due to the player’s desire to have more minutes on the pitch, since he was no longer comfortable being a substitute.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In a press conference, the feline coach assured that the Uruguayan attacker was considered in the team, but unfortunately he was not there to start and he could only offer him to play a maximum of 20 minutes, something that the player was not happy with.
“Nico always entered into plans, but there is the personal situation, I always spoke with them and if they are in a place you have to feel comfortable, when in Nico’s case they do not give him the minutes he requires or needs and he is not there inside the field, so it is understandable, he assumed the role at the time of being a revulsion and entering the second half to make a difference, sometimes with productivity and sometimes not, it is the truth, but from the hierarchy and capacity and trajectory of Nico can’t just think that he’s there for 15 or 20 minutes, he doesn’t want that and neither do we.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
He ‘Tooth‘ was contemplated until December when his contract ended, but the proposal of the Green Bellies convinced him to leave at once.
“Time was coming upon him and this possibility of León arose, it is not that we were looking for them to leave, we were not looking for him to leave, the invitation arose, he spoke with the board of directors and they asked me, In my case, I gave him the green light so that he could continue in a team where he had more minutes and was happy. If you ask me at the start of the tournament, Nico had no plans for him to leave, at least until December when his contract expired, but this invitation from León to him came up and he gave himself the chance to play where he had more minutes, it’s not because We didn’t want it, on the contrary, it was hard for me personally, it was hard for me,” he said.
The strategist pointed out that they will look for the Uruguayan’s replacement, but they will not rush and that they will choose the best option, it does not matter if they take time to bring him to the next tournament.
“Mauricio told me about the possible departure of Nico and if he leaves we have to think about reinforcing the position, we cannot bring anyone like that to look for, and it is not easy, with characteristics like this it is not easy to find him, both by track record or experience, not It is easy, in any case, if it is not achieved for this tournament, we have a vast and sufficient squad to face the tournament, also defining the theme of Igor, we will have a quota in January and we will not make panic purchases and grab whatever, but well thought out and analyzed, it has to be thinking in the medium to long term”, he stated.
#Robert #Dante #Siboldi #explains #reason #departure #Nicolás #López #León
Leave a Reply