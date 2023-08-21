In March 1996, fans of tigers they suffered the worst that a fan can suffer. They saw their team relegated, after also losing the royal classic against their staunch rival: Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
“He left… he left”, a melody was heard in the background that some interpreted as a mockery and others did not even notice, because they were very busy suffering with the team of their loves. In the goal, with a colorful uniform, was sad and devastated a Uruguayan who surely would have plenty of offers to continue playing in the First Division, but for some reason that I prefer to call love and loyalty, he decided to stay with the team to try to rise as quickly as possible. possible, and a year later they succeeded.
More than twenty years passed, Tigres stopped being a team that worried about not being relegated, the goalkeeper, Robert Dante Siboldi, became technical director, and, in his short career, he already knows what it is to be champion of the First Division . In fact, he got the title in the first league that he led.
Tigres had suffered the abandonment of their coach Diego Martín Cocca and Marco Antonio: the ‘Chima’ Ruíz, simply could not right the ship. Robert Dante Siboldi joined the Tigres team as a firefighter, got them to the CONCACAF semifinals and when it seemed that the team had fallen, he reinvented it in the league.
They eliminated Toluca enjoying on the way out and suffering on the way back. They left out striped in their record-breaking tournament and won the final against the Chivas. In June they were proclaimed champion of champions and today they are undefeated so far in the 2023 Apertura tournament.
Under the command of Robert Dante Siboldi, Tigres has won twelve games out of twenty-two that it has played. Through ups and downs, injuries and crashes, the team has managed to bounce back, turning sore defeats into epic triumphs and dream victories.
