Robert Mundell.

In the middle of the last century, macroeconomists were busy developing a conceptual framework to design fiscal and monetary policies that would stabilize economies, that is, lift them out of recessions and prevent inflationary episodes. Drawing on the teachings of John Maynard Keynes and the experiences of the Great Depression, they began to develop the IS-LM model, which generations of economics students learned and which continues to serve as the main gateway to macroeconomics studies today. This model even continues to be one of the pillars of economic stabilization policies.

However, the basic model was incomplete. It took into account the foreign sector in only one dimension: trade between countries through exports and imports. The determination of exchange rates and the consequences of capital movements between countries were not part of the analysis. Until Robert Alexander Mundell, a Canadian economist who died on Sunday at the age of 88 in Siena, the Italian city where he lived, arrived.

Doctor of Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1956 – although he wrote his doctoral thesis at the London School of Economics under the direction of James Meade – Mundell was the first to concern himself with the macroeconomics of an open economy with agents that they can invest in assets denominated in different currencies.

With capital mobility, exchange and interest rates are no longer variables that governments can choose freely. The first result for which Mundell is recognized takes the form of one of those trilemmas so popular in international macroeconomics: a country cannot have, at the same time, fixed exchange rates, perfect capital mobility and an independent monetary policy. The reason is simple (once it is discovered): with perfect capital mobility and fixed exchange rates, interest rates between countries tend to equalize and, therefore, nothing can be done by the central bank to deviate from the “interest rate international”. In this sense, Mundell was the discoverer of the tyranny of the international capital markets.

From here and together with John Markus Fleming, a British economist who worked at the International Monetary Fund, he elaborated the fundamentals of the relationships between economic activity and exchange and interest rates under alternative macroeconomic regimes, and with which fiscal and fiscal policies are analyzed. monetary in open economies (the well-known and feared by opponents Mundell-Fleming model).

The next natural step was to discover which exchange rate regime is most conducive to macroeconomic stability. Unlike Milton Friedman, a strong advocate of flexible exchange rates, Robert Mundell believed that fixed exchange rates and large currency zones (countries that share the same currency) are much more conducive to international trade and economic growth. To justify this, he developed the theory of optimal currency areas: “Countries that face similar economic fluctuations, have sufficiently flexible prices and wages and among which workers can move freely, should share the same currency.” That this theory has been fundamental in the design of the European Monetary Union and that Robert Mundell is also known as the “father of the euro” is therefore not surprising.

Nobel Prize in Economics

In 1999, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for “his analysis of monetary and fiscal policies under different exchange rate regimes and his analysis of optimal monetary areas.” These were his only two contributions to economic thought (only two, but vastly more in quantity and quality than the vast majority of economists). As a professor at the universities of Chicago, first, and Columbia (New York), since 1974, he had few but chosen students, including Rudiger Dornbusch, another name familiar to several generations of macroeconomics students, and Carmen Reinhart, current vice president and economist. head of the World Bank. On the other hand, he was very active as an advisor to numerous economic organizations, such as the United Nations, the IMF, the World Bank, the European Commission, the Federal Reserve, the US Treasury and the Canadian Government.

He loved economic theory and he loved Italy, where he organized meetings of colleagues and students. His academic legacy in international macroeconomics and his influence on momentous economic policy decisions constitute one of the main achievements of macroeconomists in the second half of the last century.

Juan F. Jimeno He is a doctor in Economics and associate professor at the University of Alcalá.