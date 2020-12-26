Levante returns to competition next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Betis, in a match that can make him continue to climb positions. However, Paco López has many problems in the central zone of defense. With Postigo injured (he will be out for three or four weeks) and Duarte confined, after testing positive for Covid, Vezo and Róber Pier are the only center-backs available plus the defender from the Pedraza subsidiary.

In addition, Vezo must be careful because he accumulates four yellow cards and another is seen against Betis, he will not be able to play the opening game of 2021 against Villarreal, on Saturday, January 2. The fact is that with all this swing in this position, it’s time for Róber Pier. The Galician, in fact, He already played 45 minutes against Real, when Postigo was injured and the full game against Huesca, in addition to the entire duel against Racing Murcia, in the Cup.

It had been a long time since Róber Pier had played so many games in a row. The central made his debut on June 28, precisely against Betis (2 minutes), after overcoming an injury that kept him away from the fields for more than 13 months, confinement through. The Coruñes played seven more minutes against Real and the full games against Mallorca and Celta at the end of last season. However, this season had not started counting for Paco López either. After start as a starter in the first game against Valencia, anda did not play until November 27 against Valladolid (19 minutes). Now you have the chance to play several games in a row.