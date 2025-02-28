Last summer Leiva had finished ‘giant’his seventh album alone, when he felt the need to compose another theme. A colleague had been caught in the abyss of depression, and tried to throw a braided rope with musical notes and words of mood. Submerged in writing, the Madrid artist began to hear a voice in his head singing each verse. Robe’s voice. How beautiful it would be, he must have thought with the lost look.

Roberto Iniesta’s elusive character did not intimidate the former laziness, who contacted the manager Alen Aldi to ask for the King of Extremadura’s telephone. He sent her the song and to her surprise, she received her back with some arrangements. One of them, says Leiva in the video clip that has come out this Friday, was to include the word ‘overwhelming’.

Leiva and Robe gave some last tweaks to the theme in the dressing room of a concert of the former extreme in Santander, and shortly after They were left to record in Almendralejowhere they took a photo that Leiva hung on their social networks without anyone intuiting that the image hid the collaboration of the year.

«I suppose that many of those who make music have ever fantasized to be in the same song that steals, but quickly is erased from the head. He never does anything with anyone, ”Leiva explains in a post hung this Friday on his social networks. «’Free fall’ arrived at the last minute with the closed and finished album. One of my best friends went through a depression of those that there is no way of lifting the blinds, elongated in time and especially bastard. One day I read a verse: “There are a million furniture to move and I don’t know what what I have lost is behind.” What a brilliant way to portray depression. There was certainly a song behind that image, just cornering her. Came from a pull that same afternoon ».









It was then that Leiva listened to Robe “in those verses,” as in an epiphany. «It wasn’t something that I chose, it just happened. Weeks later, I dared to send her. He called me a few days later and suggested some adjustments that I sent him back like lightning. Suddenly, there I was stealing the chorus on the phone! It has been involved as nobody collaborating with me. We have discussed and talked for months about words, verbs, melodies, points and commas. At the career point in which his delivery leaves me a great learning. Of those processes that are not forgotten! My friend today lifts the blinds as another mechanical act, unimportant. He was always unconditional from Robe, I like to think that his voice came to get him out of the hole.

Seeing this new advance of the next album by Leiva, Ismael Serrano has tweeted that “he has fulfilled everyone’s dream,” and many people comment on networks that it has been an unusual achievement, that getting a collaboration of Robe is almost impossible. And although it is not easy to convince him, that is not entirely true.

I no longer lavish as before, but Your collaborations list is very long. He recorded with Tabletom (authors of the mythical ‘I am taking off …’) The song ‘I have no na’ in 2002, and that same year he also collaborated with Doctor I wish in ‘Again in your arms’ and Gatibra in ‘Mila Doinu Aidien’. In the nineties he did many: ‘I looked at the window’ with neurasthenia, ‘pieces of glass’ and ‘neither black nor white’ with Fito and Fitipaldis, ‘two colleagues’ with repeat offenders, ‘doping’ with Boikot, ‘twenty people’ and ‘no’ with Albert Pla (with whom he would sing again in ‘Viva Espanya’ in 2008) and ‘My friends’ with The Flying Rebolos.

In the 2000 he made ‘Rocky ravines’ with the flu, ‘in your hole’ with tide, ‘Cruzado’ and ‘If I look at the clouds’ with Platero and you, and a new version of ‘Juliette’ with Fito (2005). The most recent with ‘Verborrea’ with Poncho K (2013), ‘All of yours’ with Fish Memory (2013), ‘Kamikaze del Nido’ with Ciclonautas (2014), ‘Puñales’ with Lülu (2018) and ‘Trench flowers’ with Rupatruss (2024).

After ‘giant’ and ‘under pressure’, ‘free fall’ is the third advance of the new album of Leiva, which will be titled ‘giant’ and will leave on April 4. He has been recorded between Madrid and Texas, mastered in Nashville, with Leiva taking care of the bass, guitar and drums, and surrounded by extreme confidence team. The tickets of ‘The Giant Tour 2025’ are already on sale, which will consist of 30 unique events in Spain, and will be completed with some shows by Latin America of which more details will be known very soon.