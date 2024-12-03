The Anthill The week began with the visit of the British singer Robbie Williamswho presented Pablo Motos with his biographical film Better Manwhich will be released in theaters on January 1.

This is a very special project, where Williams’ role is played by a monkeywhich is based on the true story of the British pop superstar’s meteoric rise, dramatic fall and incredible resurgence.

“I have had a very intense and very unusual life. I have experienced addiction to alcohol, drugs, bad company, bad decisions, bad managers.mental problems, loves, heartbreaks, lack of self-esteem, fears… And the film reflects that a little, in the end I am nothing more than a human being who wants to be loved and seen, like everyone else,” he explained.

“Does the fact that a monkey represents you in the film have any specific meaning?” the presenter wanted to know. “Yes. We have forgotten that human beings are animals. That I appear in this movie as a monkey reminds us of that.“, answered the guest.

The Valencian wanted his guest to look back and talk to him about his father: “My father was a comedian and singer. It was a showmana tremendously charismatic person who attracted people. Everyone who knew him fell in love with him. His attitude and presence changed people’s faces. I just wanted to be like him,” Williams told him.

“Then one fine day, Your father left home and you never saw him again, right?“, Motos highlighted. “It wasn’t exactly like that. That is the version that the film tells, my mother’s version,” commented the artist.

“My father’s version would probably be very different. In the end we are all products of our childhood.a, what matters is what you do with that information to mature,” he added.

The host of the Antena 3 program also recalled that Williams suffered a panic attack at a festival. “I have stage frightnot as much as before, to be honest,” confessed the Briton.

“That day I told my manager that I was dying.that he should turn the bus around, that he was not going to act. He tried to convince me and told me that if I didn’t go out I was going to lose a million and a half pounds, when he told me that I went out to act, of course,” he acknowledged.





“How do you overcome stage fright?” Motos wanted to know. “Robert, it’s me, the person who lives in my house and Robbie is the one who gets on stage”pointed out the guest.

“There are times when Robbie doesn’t appear and it’s Robert who has to get on stage.or, in those moments I do get scared, but it usually lasts a couple of songs, then Robbie comes to save me,” he added.

Robbie Williams, in ‘El Hormiguero’. ATRESMEDIA

The presenter also commented that the artist had said several times that ‘Imposter syndrome’ had haunted him his entire life. “I thought that everything good, the incredible, that happened to me, I didn’t deserve it”he admitted.

“That I didn’t have any talent. Now I don’t think about whether I deserve it or not, I just live and enjoy life as much as I can“said the singer.

Finally, the Valencian also asked his guest about the harassment of the press in his country: “One time with Geri Halliwell, from the Spice Girls, at your house, you even had to call the police.”

“Yes, I was with Geri and there were more than 20 photographers at the door of my house. I called the police to ask them what my rights were, and the policeman told me off. In the end I put Geri in a big sports bag, put her on my shoulder, left her in the trunk of the car and we left.“Williams recalled.