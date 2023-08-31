Pop star Robbie Williams (49) performed with Take That in Amsterdam in 2011 while suffering from severe food poisoning. He finished the concert in the Johan Cruijff ArenA, while his first song had already gone wrong. He reveals this this week, more than twelve years later.

The July 18, 2011 performance was part of the Progress Live tour, the boy band’s first concerts with Williams since he left the group in 1995. The shows relied partly on Williams as a solo artist: the other Take That members first did five songs without Robbie, who then did five songs on his own, before coming together.

The band, who had never canceled a concert before, would be in Copenhagen on July 15. Williams had eaten something wrong after a previous concert and got such a case of food poisoning that the show was canceled on doctor's advice. "It was horrific," Williams recalled on Instagram this week. 'It felt like I was dying. We had to cancel a concert in Denmark because of that, I still feel bad about that.'

Three days later Amsterdam was on the schedule, or as Williams writes: the ‘Ajax stadium’. “While I was nowhere near feeling good enough, I ventured on the podium. I was in the plight of not being able to “trust” my farts. That was not nice, because during my opening song Let me entertain you I had to leave one.’

That’s what the singer eventually did, and he immediately regretted it. “As you can imagine, it became more than just a breeze. But, professionally as ever, I remained calm and gave 100 percent on the performance.’ Did Williams have to change quickly, did the musicians around him notice anything? We won’t know for now. “I’m sure you have questions because of this story. But let’s not wake any sleeping turds for now.’

Without food poisoning, a small wind on stage feels very liberating, says Robbie. He asks his fans which artists they think often let one slip during shows and who would never do that. Queen singer Freddie Mercury is mentioned as someone who probably did it, Kylie Minogue is not seen by the fans. Williams himself calls Mick Jagger a fart-later.

Take That has consisted of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald since the departure of Robbie (in 2011) and Jason Orange (in 2014). The trio will release a new album later this year, Williams probably too. This may be followed by a reunion with Robbie, for example in 2025 because the band was formed 35 years ago.



