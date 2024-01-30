Robbie Williamsthe famous British pop rock singer, composer and actor, is also a self-confessed football fan and will now venture into sports leadership, although he has more ambitious plans in mind.

The artist was elected president of the club Port Valea team located in the city of Burslem, in England.

But Williams has more plans, since he also wants to buy the club, put it to compete in a big way in the League Onethird Division of English football, and its next objective is to make a television show around the team.

The prestigious newspaper The Sun revealed that if the artist completes the purchase of the club, he could get a lucrative TV broadcasting deal.

“It's still early days, but they have formally approached Robbie to see if he is interested in spearheading a bid,” a source tells the outlet.

The singer Robbie Williams was in charge of doing, in a sober ceremony, the musical 'show' prior to the first match of the World Cup. See also Bucks, Holiday decides. Atlanta sinks in Toronto, Murray: "They kicked us" Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

“Port Vale remains one of his greatest loves and it has always been a dream to be more involved… He has had a couple of meetings and his sponsors are incredibly excited. “They believe Rob would add star quality and make Port Vale an important player,” the interviewee added.

Robbie wants to follow in the same footsteps of Wrexhamwhich went on to become a phenomenon on international TV platforms.

Williams was number one in the United Kingdom with his eleven previous albums, a mark only equaled by Elvis Presley.

However, the singer's main interest would be to put the club to fight and aspire to promotion to the top. championshipwhich is the second category of English football.

Williams, 49, is a football obsessive, a big fan of Port Vale since he was a child, a team for which he even helped design their shirt.

Robbie Williams has been appointed Club President at Port Vale. He joins former legendary manager John Rudge who was appointed in 2019. Speaking to @OfficialPVFC Robbie said; “To find myself from the Railway Paddock to be 'El Presidente' is pretty special.” #PVFC pic.twitter.com/ni8QECxvFH — BBC Radio Stoke (@BBCRadioStoke) January 27, 2024

SPORTS

More sports news