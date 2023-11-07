Robbie Williams, the 49-year-old British singer, will tell passages from his life in a documentary, which will be divided into four chapters and where we will see some passages from his most intimate side, as well as from his musical career, which spans more than 30 years. . This audiovisual piece is directed by Joe Pearlmanwho was nominated for an Emmy Award and a BAFTA for his work on the documentary by the British band Bros in 2019. He is accompanied by the filmmaker Asif Kapadia and Ridley Scottwho participates with his production company.

In the following note you will find out more details about the premiere of this biographical documentary, which arrives before his biopic, ‘Better Man’with which we can learn more about some passages in the life of Robbie Williamshis addictions, as well as the destructive thoughts that accompanied him for a time.

Watch the trailer for the Robbie Williams documentary HERE

When is the Robbie Williams documentary released?

The singer’s life will be told starting Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on the platform Netflix. The premiere will be held in commemoration of 25 years of her career as a soloist, which began after her departure from the British pop band ‘Take That’in 1995.

The documentary, which is named after the artist, consists of four episodes and was filmed inside his home located in Los Angeles. In it he is shown for the first time images of himself backstage, which were recorded over several years throughout his career. In the series, you can also see his reactions and his opinions, which he will share with his followers around the world.

What will Robbie Williams’ documentary be about?

In said material, Robbie Williams He will talk about all the problems he went through during his artistic life, from mental illness and his alcoholism to drug addiction, which he classifies as a “dramatic journey.”

The 49-year-old singer will open up about his addictions, mental problems and more in his documentary. Photo: Netflix

“It’s amazing what has happened in my life, but the past has me trapped. I felt like I was giving more of myself until I couldn’t recognize myself. Being the center of attention, you can’t trust anyone. It’s ridiculous. I had a nervous breakdown in front of thousands of people. What would destroy me also made me triumph, touch the fire and push when it says ‘pull,’ and see if I survive,” Williams noted in a fragment of his series.

On the other hand, we can also learn more about its beginnings in ‘Take That’, his emotional fall and his role as a family man. It should be remembered that the singer of hits like ‘Angels’, ‘Feel’, ‘Rock DJ’, among others, has four children and is married to the American actress Ayda Field.

